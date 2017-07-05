FYJC admission 2017: Flaws in Mumbai, Pune merit list; corrected lists to release on July 10

FYJC final merit list will release on July 10 FYJC final merit list will release on July 10

The School Education and Sport Department of Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions 2017 for both Mumbai and Pune on Tuesday. The final merit list will release on July 10. Students who have applied can check the merit list available on the official website.

In comparison to last year, the number of applicants who scored 95 per cent has increased to 2,584 from last year’s 2, 066. However, the students scoring in the 90s have declined to 13,575 from 14,589 last year.

According to education officials, about 1000 students filled incorrect information during the application process due to which there are errors in the merit list where students scoring lower marks in the SSC boards have been given higher ranks as compared to others. The Department has opened the correction facility until 5 pm on July 6 so that students can correct the mistakes in their forms.

The School Education Department is responsible for administration of elementary, secondary and higher secondary education and manages more than 20 million students and over 6 lakh teachers in the state. The updated and corrected list will be made available on Friday and the admission process through the first merit list will be done from July 10 to July 13, 2017.

Steps to FYJC merit list 2017:

– Go to the official website for class 11 admissions (pune.11thadmission.net or mumbai.11thadmission.net).

– Click on the notification to “check merit list”.

– Enter your application number or form number and search for your rank.

– Download the result and save a copy for further reference.

