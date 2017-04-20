Due to lack of funds, 800 million to be unemployed, underskilled by 2030: UN envoy

The UN goal of ensuring quality education for every child will not be met by 2030, 2050 or even 2100 if action is not taken. (representative image; source: AP) The UN goal of ensuring quality education for every child will not be met by 2030, 2050 or even 2100 if action is not taken. (representative image; source: AP)

More than 800 million young people graduating from schools by 2030 will not have the appropriate skills to land a job, according to the United Nations’ special envoy for education, Gordon Brown. With the neglect of over 260 million children who are out of school and an additional 400 million who are functionally illiterate, the future seems bleak with a lack of skilled workers.

The envoy, in a press conference, said that there are 1.6 billion children around the world and the above numbers represent about half of the global child population. He added that the UN goal of ensuring quality education for every child will not be met by 2030, 2050 or even 2100 if action is not taken.

Read | How technology is revolutionising education

He laid down a proposal for an International Finance Facility for Education which would help achieve the UN goal by generating about $ 10 billion annually through investments. The facility would raise the outcome of education for students in developing countries.

By roping in donors to improve the quality of education to match those of the top 25 per cent of the world’s best performing nations, the facility would aim to raise the current national average of 4 per cent of the national income in education funds to 5.8 per cent. This will trigger donor countries to raise the shares in the education budget to 15 per cent from their original 10 per cent.

Read | Top 10 universities in the world

“We’re effectively trying to double the education aid. Millions of children will remain on the streets rather than in school if the funding is not found,” said Brown, informing that the aid currently stands at $ 12 billion annually. In this scenario, a majority of girls and children in conflict zones will lose out on education.

He backed the “Protecting Children in Conflict” inquiry which has been sponsored by “Save The Children” and “Theirworld”.

Brown strongly backed a new inquiry on “Protecting Children in Conflict” sponsored by Save The Children and the children’s charity Theirworld being announced this week at the United Nations. The initiative will observe whether international laws on child protection are adequate and effective and will find ways to strengthen such laws.

For more stories on child rights and education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd