FTII to roll out 11 short-term courses soon

The FILM and Television Institute of India (FTII) will soon roll out 11 new short-term skill development courses that aim to create a skilled workforce for television and cinema industry. On Friday, the National Skill Development Council (NSDC) gave approval to FTII to conduct such courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY).

Officials said that with this approval, FTII gets the status of a “training provider in the media and entertainment sector” wherein it will provide training to students in various fields such as editing, make up, character design, story-boarding, set carpentry, painting, camera operation, sound assistant, assistant cameraman, script writing and unit production management.

The courses will be initially rolled out in four cities — Pune, Guwahati, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam. The FTII administration plans to commence three courses — editing, make up and character design — immediately while the rest will be rolled out later.

FTII director Bhupendra Kainthola said the institute’s governing council had approved Skill India in Film and Television initiative in November 2016. The proposal was then moved to the NSDC and funding for the courses was sought in order to make the courses affordable. Subsequently, FTII made presentations before NSDC in New Delhi and Pune, before the final approval came on July 21, 2017.

“This is a major boost to FTII’s plans to take short courses to smaller towns and cities. The funding under the PMKVY will further help lower course fees,” said Kainthola. FTII has already started short courses in digital cinematography, acting, film appreciation and screenplay writing in various cities, including Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi and Port Blair.

