FTII to invite foreign actors and technicians to polish their skills

FTII Pune: In a bid to invite movie artists and technicians from across the globe come for visiting and using their expertise to hone their skills, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to identify the target countries. The initiative will enable them to take help of the prestigious institute’s expertise in film training and education. FTII has successfully conducted various short-term courses, like film appreciation, screen acting, digital cinematography etc in the last nine months.

Director, Bhupendra Kainthola said, “Besides, a group of 20 actors from Nepal has been undergoing a short course in ‘screen acting’ here in the institute, which is the first initiative one of its kind by the Ministry of External Affairs.”

“The FTII alumni have left an indelible imprint on all facets of the Indian cinema and television and have built an excellent reputation worldwide too,” the director said. “With these strengths, we now want to go international and have a global footprint,” he said. Kainthola added that they have been approached by the Indian embassy in Nepal to consider facilitating a short course for some of the actors from the Himalayan nation.

“It is up to the MEA which countries to choose. If we get a green signal, we will barely need a month’s time to finalise the nitty-gritty of the project,” he said.

Some of these actors belong to families traditionally associated with the Nepalese film industry and others have worked in TV serials, commercials, music videos and theatre, Shasta said.

