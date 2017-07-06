FTII to conduct FA course in Kashmir

FTII director invited the students of Media Entertainment Research Centre (MERC), Kashmir University, to FTII for a training in multi-camera operations and announced that from next year FTII may include Srinagar as a centre for FTII entrance exams “for the benefit of youths in the Valley”. FTII director invited the students of Media Entertainment Research Centre (MERC), Kashmir University, to FTII for a training in multi-camera operations and announced that from next year FTII may include Srinagar as a centre for FTII entrance exams “for the benefit of youths in the Valley”.

After a meeting between Bhupendra Kainthola, director, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and Khurshid Andrabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, the FTII announced to conduct a Film Appreciation Course in Srinagar. This would be the first time that such a course is being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, where cinema halls are closed for more than two decades. Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation by exploring the idea of a MoU in order to institutionalise the FTII short courses in Kashmir University.

The FTII director invited the students of Media Entertainment Research Centre (MERC), Kashmir University, to FTII for a training in multi-camera operations and announced that from next year FTII may include Srinagar as a centre for FTII entrance exams “for the benefit of youths in the Valley”. Currently, Jammu serves as the only examination centre in the state.

Led by FTII director, a delegation comprising Prof Sandeep Shahare and Prof Milind Damle participated in the 5-day Kashmir World Film Festival (WKFF) in Srinagar. As part of the event, Prof Shahare made a presentation on FTII’s new outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) and the possibilties for Kashmiri youth.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App