FTII signs MoU with Canon to promote film education in India

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune announced that it will promote film education in the country by running short term courses on film and television in several non-metros. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between FTII Pune and Canon India for this purpose.

“This initiative would ensure the perfect blend of technology and young talent through the platform of FTII,” said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in its official blog.

This move comes under the FTII’s Skilling India in Film and Television (SKIFT) initiative. The institute is also aligning some of its short courses with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) under National Skill Development Council.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore, tweeted welcoming the initiative and the Canon-FTII partnership.

We welcome @Canon_India as Technology Partner for @FTIIOfficial's SKIFT (Skilling India in Film & Television) initiative. pic.twitter.com/XjY1x6Khyw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 15, 2017

The courses will be held in non-metro cities across India like Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Raipur, Raipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Leh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The courses will be initially conducted by SKIFT. These will include Documentary Film Making, Digital Cinematography, Acting, Screenplay Writing, Journalism, Film Criticism and Film Appreciation.

