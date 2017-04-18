FTII professor axed for ‘casual’ paper checking

A faculty member was fired from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in February after he increased the marks of three first-year students in a re-evaluation process that helped them pass a term-end exam, information obtained by The Indian Express under the RTI Act has revealed. Institute director Bhupendra Kainthola sacked professor Anil Zankar, saying he had played with the careers of the students by “casual checking” and caused “major embarrassment to the institute”.

The decision by the administration to sack a senior faculty member, though no allegations of corruption is involved, has raised several eyebrows. Zankar refused to speak on the issue.

Kainthola was contacted for a comment but had not responded till the filing of this report.

