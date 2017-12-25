FTII JET 2018: Eligibility criteria, important dates and other details

JET 2018 JET will be conducted for admission into FTII and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI). JET 2018 JET will be conducted for admission into FTII and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata (SRFTI).

FTII JET 2018: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) has been started by the

Programmes under the film wing group

Admission is available under the following courses:

— Post Graduate Diploma Courses (3 years)

— Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2 years)

— Post Graduate Certificate Course (1 year)

Programmes under the TV wing group

— Diploma/certificate course (1/2 years)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should be holding a graduation degree in any discipline. Those appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree, and awaiting results, can also apply for JET 2018.

Exam pattern

JET is a written test of three hours duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions. It will be conducted in 26 centres across India. Each question paper will consist of maximum 100 marks, which will be further sub-divided in to 50 marks for MCQs and 50 for descriptive answers.

Film Wing Courses

General Aptitude Test (MCQ): General awareness (national/international), general mental ability (mathematical/abstract reasoning), Indian history, culture, art, architecture, music, folk-art, cinema, television etc.

Specific Area Aptitude Test (Descriptive): This section is designed to test the ability and aptitude of a candidate in the specific field of cinematic expression.

Television Wing Courses

Common Aptitude Test (MCQ): General awareness (national/international), general mental ability (mathematical/abstract reasoning), Indian and international television, mass media, Indian history, culture, music, folk-art.

Specific Area Aptitude Test (Descriptive): This section is designed to test the ability and aptitude of a candidate in the chosen audiovisual field.

Important dates

Last date for registration: January 25

Admit card release date: February 8

JET 2018: February 18

Result: March end

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd