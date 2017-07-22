FTII gets approval to conduct short-term skill courses

FTII (File) FTII (File)

The Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has received approval to conduct skill-oriented short-term courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), an official release said on Saturday. The approval from the National Skill Development Council (NSDC), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will enable the FTII to conduct 11 film and television related skill development courses, it said.

According to the release, the FTII, to begin with, will conduct these courses in Pune, Guwahati, Jaipur and Visakhapatnam. Gradually, the courses will be conducted at more locations. “This is a major boost to the FTII’s plans to take short courses to smaller towns and cities. The funding under PMKVY will further help lower course fees,” said FTII Pune’s Director Bhupendra Kainthola.

PMKVY, the flagship scheme of MSDE, aims to enable a large number of youths to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood. The FTII functions as an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

