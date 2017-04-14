FTII, Bihar college ink MoU for academic cooperation

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, Bihar, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of academic cooperation between the two institutes.

The MoU covers exchange of faculty, staff members, scholars and students, undertaking joint research projects, exchanging documentation and publications, holding interactions through conferences, seminars, workshops and meetings, and students’ internships.

Under the student exchange programme, the host institution will evaluate the exchange student’s performance in each course or module and award a letter grade or marks.

The MoU also enjoins that the FTII will provide the MGCUB all the necessary support for the establishment of School of Film, TV and Mass Media. The assistance includes faculty resources, curriculum design, academic instruction and infrastructural inputs.

The agreement was recently signed at the FTII between Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII, and Prof Dr Arvind Agrawal, Vice-Chancellor, MGCUB, Motihari, Bihar.

