FTII announces first-ever FA course during winter

FTII recently conducted short courses in Mumbai, each of 20-day duration, in acting, screenplay writing and film appreciation FTII recently conducted short courses in Mumbai, each of 20-day duration, in acting, screenplay writing and film appreciation

As many as 138 participants received certificates on Monday at the end of a four-day Film Appreciation course held in New Delhi to promote film literacy, disseminate cinematic culture and generate awareness among the general public.

Ajay Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, presented the certificates in the presence of Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and course directors Pankaj Saxena and Munish Bhardwaj.

Jointly conducted by FTII, Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF) and National Film Archive of India, the course was attended by participants, mainly from Delhi, NCR and 18 states. Participants include film makers, journalists, TV anchors, TV producers, students, doctors, engineers, school and university teachers, government servants and senior citizens.

Mittal applauded the efforts by some of the ministry’s premier institutions to reach out to the masses by way of festivals and short courses, while Kainthola informed of the forthcoming Film Appreciation course in Jaipur and announced a new 15-day residential Winter Film Appreciation course in FTII, Pune from December 9 to 23, 2017.

FTII student Payal Kapadia, whose film ‘Afternoon Clouds’ was selected for Cinefondation at Cannes, presented her film and took questions from the audience. As part of its new outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) to make quality and affordable film education available to all, the FTII recently conducted short courses in Mumbai, each of 20-day duration, in acting, screenplay writing and film appreciation.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App