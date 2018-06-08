From this year, kayaking and golf out of DU’s sports category admission list

Sports trials are set to begin from June 22 Sports trials are set to begin from June 22

Till last year, Delhi University colleges were open to admission for ‘super’ category sports such as kayaking, rowing, equestrian and golf. This year, however, these sports are out of the list for admission under the sports quota. While six seats were reserved for kayaking/canoeing and rowing at Motilal Nehru College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women offered one seat for equestrian and golf.

Anil Kalkal, Director of the DU Sports Council, said the decision has been taken by the executive council of the sports committee. “These sports were part of the super category, which means that the student will have to be an international-level player. But we received applications from those who played at the national level… no admissions were held last year. So, we decided to do away with it,” he said. Not more than five per cent of seats can be reserved under the sports and ECA quota in the 63 colleges of the university.

Meanwhile, four colleges — Deshbandhu, Ramanujan, Satyawati (Evening) and Sri Aurobindo College — are accepting applications from students under the “best physique” or bodybuilding category. Sports trials are set to begin from June 22. Admission under the sports quota will involve a fitness test and a trial. While the trial is 60 points, the rest is for certificates. The university does not consider invitational certificates, memorial, open, prize money league and ranking competitions.

Those who have played at the international level will be given direct admission without a trial.

New rules this year

* Students given option to upload at least three certificates while filling form

* Participation certificates in state-level competitions not accepted. Certificates will only be accepted if candidate has won a medal or secured a position.

* Colleges told to put up list of vacant positions in each sport

