From ‘chaupal’ classes to inter school, how this teacher shaped future of students

A teacher’s nobel initiative that started off with holding classes at a village ‘chaupal’ in Rampur has led to setting up of an intermediate college with a strength of 1,320 students. Keshav Saran began his career as a teacher in Adult Education Centre of Kharadia village under Swar tehsil in 1971. Saran, who is about 70-years-old, decided to hold classes for the village children at the ‘chaupal’ adjacent to his residence.

He started off with five or six children but the word of mouth popularised the classes and within a span of few months the strength of his class rose to 150. Encouraged by the response, he developed the ‘chaupal’ classes into a formal school, built on his 4 acres of agricultural land in 1975 which also received a junior high school recognition.

His son and daughter, both qualified teacher, were also involved in the initiative. With 21 other teaching staff members, the school received recognition of an inter college in 2009.

As a tribute to the long years of Saran’s struggle and dedication, it was named Keshav Inter College. The septuagenarian yesterday told reporters that this year 450 candidates will appear for class X and XII examinations.

Currently, 1,320 students are enrolled in the school, including 670 girls. With a trace of pride, he said his students were gaining admission in prestigious institutes in the state and across the country for higher education.

Saran hopes to upgrade his inter college into a degree college soon. “My institute would attract students from bigger cities

too as the fees here would remain nominal despite the services of the highly-qualified teaching staff,” he said. Acting District Magistrate M P Singh lauded Saran’s efforts, saying the students should take inspiration from him and impart education to other children in the village.

