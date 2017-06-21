From 2018, CBSE exams to begin from February

At present, the exams usually begins from March and ends by third week of April. (Representative image) At present, the exams usually begins from March and ends by third week of April. (Representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to preponed the class 10 and 12 examination by a month as part of reforms focused on “error-free evaluation”. Therefore the board exams might begin in February instead of March. CBSE is also planning to sum up the examination within a month to give more time to teachers to evaluate answer sheets. As per sources, the Class 12 exams could start by February 15. At present, the exams usually begins from March and ends by third week of April.

CBSE believes that the declaration of the early results will help students apply for the the undergraduate admission in various universities.

This advancement of the examination date is planned keeping in mind the evaluation process which has got highlighted as some students complained error in totalling. However, CBSE clarified that 2.47 per cent of the answersheets were given for verification this year and there were at least 2,000 cases where a student’s marks went up by 26 or more after verification.

The board’s plan to advance the examinations is a part of the reforms in the evaluation process, which has come under the scanner due to glaring errors in the practice.

On Tuesday, the CBSE’s had a meeting with the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to discuss the discrepancies being reported in the marks achieved by Class 12 students and the score reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board. The meeting, attended by School Education Secretary Anil Swarup and CBSE chairman R K Chaturvedi.

