Fresh hope for 55,000 who failed Class X exam

“There is no rule that a student who fails twice in Class X will not be given admission; most of them drop out. This is prevalent in both private and government schools,” Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Published:August 30, 2017 6:26 am
The over 55,000 students of Delhi who have failed their Class X board examinations will now be enrolled under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Maintaining that new centres will be set up by the Delhi government for this purpose, Sisodia said, “There will be more centres for girls so they do not have to travel too far from home.” “There is no rule that a student who fails twice in Class X will not be given admission; most of them drop out. This is prevalent in both private and government schools,” he said.

The government said NIOS was selected for the move aimed at reducing dropout rates because their curriculum is relatively easier. As per NIOS rules, a student needs to pass in three subjects out of the five they study.

The government also announced that it plans to expand its education loan guarantee scheme to Delhi students studying outside the capital. “Delhi students who later enroll in colleges and universities outside Delhi will also be eligible for the loan guarantee scheme and can take loans up to Rs 10 lakh,” Sisodia said.

