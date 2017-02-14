Free coaching classes for 37,000 students in J-K under Winter Schooling Scheme

The scheme started by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Naim Akhter has been beneficial for poor students. (source: AP) The scheme started by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Naim Akhter has been beneficial for poor students. (source: AP)

In the picturesque valley of Gool, located in one of the most remote corners of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 37,000 students from classes 8 to 12 are being benefited through the newly announced Winter Schooling Scheme. The students of government as well as private schools have been attending the free coaching classes since the winter vacations began on January 1.

The scheme started by Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister, Naim Akhter has been beneficial for poor students. The initiative has been widely appreciated by the students and their parents. Keeping the climatic condition in mind, special arrangements for heating have been made through the local school funds.

According to Mohammed Sharief Chauhan, Chief Education Officer of Ramban as many as 723 teachers have been deployed for teaching 37,000 students in government higher secondary and high schools located in the six educational zones of the Ramban district during the two month winter vacations.

The Winter Schooling Scheme has come as a respite for the students especially in wake of the ban imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir government on conduct of private tuitions by government teachers.

