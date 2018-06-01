Free classes for Delhi University PG entrance: 400 applications in

According to the UGC, these journals have been removed “because of poor quality/incorrect / insufficient information/ false claims.”(Files/Representational) According to the UGC, these journals have been removed “because of poor quality/incorrect / insufficient information/ false claims.”(Files/Representational)

Delhi University’s free preparatory classes for entrance exams to postgraduate courses have received 405 applications this year. The classes are only for aspirants from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS/BPL), SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and economically backward minorities, Persons with Disabilities, Kashmiri Migrants, Wards of war widows and Ex-servicemen.

The classes, offered for entrance examinations to commerce, law, chemistry, physics, and zoology, will begin Friday. For math, classes will begin on June 5. The highest number of registrations, 174, were received for law, followed by commerce with 94 and math with 45.

For preparatory classes for computer science, and journalism, only very few have registered and the classes were cancelled this session. “The aim is to help students who are not financially strong and who cannot afford private tuitions,” said Shrikant Kukreti, Programme Coordinator.

The preparatory classes, to be held till June 15, will be taken by DU professors. Entrance exams start on June 17. “There will be four classes of 90 minutes each, every day, followed by panel discussions. The response has been very positive so far. There has been a 25-30% success rate in the entrance exams in the past two years and many aspirants have benefited from these classes,” said Kukreti.

The classes will be held at six venues, including Arts Faculty Extension Building and Department of Physics & Astrophysics, University of Delhi (North Campus).

(The writer is an intern with The Indian Express)

