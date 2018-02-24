Free bicycles to be provided to SC students by Haryana government

Students would be provided 20 or 22-inch bicycles according to their requirement. Students would be provided 20 or 22-inch bicycles according to their requirement.

Students belonging to the scheduled caste (SC) category, who live more than two kilometers away from their schools, will be provided free bicycles by the Haryana government. The students should be studying in classes six, nine or 11th in government schools. Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that a proposal to this effect has been approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Sharma added that the students would be provided 20 or 22-inch bicycles according to their requirement.

“Such students can purchase bicycle of his or her choice and submit its bill in their school. The amount will later be credited into bank account of the student concerned under Direct Benefits Transfer scheme,” said Sharma.

“The school education department will give Rs 2,525 for 20-inch cycle and Rs 2,775 for 22-inch cycle. Responsibility of school head and school management committee has been fixed to provide cycle to each such student,” he said.

On Friday, Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said they were going to add Gayatri Mantra in the morning prayers conducted in the schools. Talking to the journalists, Sharma said they had included Gita shlokas in the school syllabus soon after formation of the BJP government in Haryana. “It has yielded positive results. Now, we are going to add Gayatra Mantra in the prayer meetings of schools so that the children can understand its meaning,” he said.

