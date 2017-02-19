Four weeks on, UGC yet to release grant to PU 

Punjab University (Express Archive) Punjab University (Express Archive)

Even as the Panjab and Haryana High Court directed the University Grants Commission(UGC) to release grant of Rs 30.5 crore to the Panjab University within 4 weeks, however, the Centre has shown no signs to release the same. Pulling up the authorities concerned, the High Court had observed that the Panjab University was older than that of the UGC. It also stated that other universities were being given 15 per cent over and above the budget given during the last fiscal year. The Additional Solicitor General representing the Centre stated that the government was examining the proposal given by the Panjab University to enhance the grant.

Earlier, this week after the Board of Finance(BOF) meeting, the Registrar Col GS Chadha from the university had gone to meet the UGC secretary but the official did not give any clear reply on the release of grant by the officials. “ We haven’t received any communication from the UGC on the release of the grant. However, the matter is under consideration and these things can take time due to the technicalities involved. We need the money to pay the salaries of the staff for March, as we don’t have the money to disperse” said Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover.

The Punjab government has also turned a blind eye on the crisis and they too haven’t increased the grant even after repeated representations given at every level by the PU authorities. At present, the state has been doling out Rs 20 crore grant to the PU in comparison to its share of Rs 39 crore. Sources from the university also said that UGC officials were contemplating filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to avoid paying an additional grant to the PU. “The officials in the UGC don’t want to give the additional grant as they have already given the full annual grant to the university for the fiscal year of 2016- 2017,” said a senior official professor of the university.