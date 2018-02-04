Delhi: Four teachers get showcause notice over poor pre-board exam results

Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after Education Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to the Education Director, asking her to initiate action on a case by case basis against teachers at schools where pass percentage in pre-board exam was “abysmally low”, four teachers of a government school have been issued showcause notices.

The Mathematics, Natural Science, History and English teachers, from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Bela Road, have been asked to explain within three days the reasons for poor performance.

Sisodia’s directions on Friday came after the poor performance of government school students in the pre-board exams, in which only 31.5 per cent of the 1,34,200 students managed to pass.

The letter, issued by the Deputy Director of Education, states, “It has been noticed, during the inspection and appraisal of the performance of teachers of Class IX, X and XII, that their performance has been poor since the pass percentage with respect to mid-term examination and periodic-II/pre-board in Class IX and X is quite low.”

The pass percentage in the New Delhi and central zone was 24.0% in the mid-term exams, and 35.4% in pre-board exam. At the Government Boys Senior Secondary School, the pass percentage of the pre-board exam was 2.53%. “The pass percentage has come down because mathematics has been made compulsory. Teachers have been working hard but there is problem on the students’ end as well; there is no practice. Our focus has been on completing the syllabus. In a few days, there will be a revision and we are confident our results will be fine,” said school vice-principal Mahendra Pal Singh.

Class X Boards are being re-introduced this year; in 2011, the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation scheme was brought in to reduce stress on students.

Sisodia reviewed the performance of students and asked the deputy director of education to prepare a list of the 10 worst-performing schools in each zone, as well as an action plan to ensure that performance in Board examinations is better.

The teachers have to explain in writing why suitable disciplinary action for “negligence, dereliction of duties and lack of devotion to your official duties may not be taken against you”.

However, Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary of the Government School Teachers Association, said, “Poor performance of students is due to shortage of teachers, vision-less policy of government and lack of motivation among guest teachers. We will protest against it.”

