Four get JNU notice after trying to meet V-C on attendance issue

On January 4, around 50 students of Jawaharlal Nehru University had gone to meet the Vice-Chancellor to submit a memorandum, asking him to revoke the decision of compulsory attendance for students. Now, the university has issued a notice to office bearers of the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU), calling it a “protest demonstration” that “violated” a Delhi High Court order.

The notice, dated January 8, was issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma to JNUSU president Geeta Kumari, vice-president Simone Zoya Khan, general secretary Duggirala Srikrishna and joint secretary Shubhanshu Singh.

Sharma did not respond to queries by The Indian Express.

“This is with reference to the incident dated January 4, which pertains to a protest demonstration by a gathering of about 50 persons (including yourself) around 11.30 am near the staircase leading to the administrative block. This act is in violation of the HC order… stating that ‘no protest of any sort shall be undertaken by the students within 100 metre radius of the administrative block’,” the notice said.

“It should be noted that a warning letter dated January 2 was recently issued to you by the chief proctor’s office. Your involvement in this incident clearly implies that the warning was ignored… You are directed to appear for hearing before the proctorial committee on January 11 to explain your position in this regard,” it read.

In the warning letter, Sharma had said, “A poster has been put up by the JNUSU calling for a mass signature campaign against ‘mandatory attendance’ and asking JNU students to ‘submit their mandate at V-C office’… This is to caution JNUSU not to assemble anywhere within 100 metres of the administration building, as per the HC order… Appropriate action will be taken against violators.”

Reacting to the notice, Khan said, “We had gone to meet the V-C to submit 2,500 signatures, not to protest. As JNUSU representatives, we felt it was necessary to have a dialogue on these matters with him. I don’t understand how meeting the V-C on matters pertaining to the university has become a crime.”

