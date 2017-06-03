Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala clears Class X exams with 53.4% from jail

Om Prakash Chautala (Source: PTI Photo) Om Prakash Chautala (Source: PTI Photo)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving a 10-year jail term after being convicted in the teachers’ recruitment scam, has passed his matric examination with second division (53.4%) at the age of 82 years. CB Sharma, chairman of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) which conducted the exams and announced the results, told The Indian Express, “Chautala, who is oldest among the students, cleared matric exam this year from our institute.” Chautala appeared for Class X exam at the centre set up for prisoners at Tihar Jail, where he is lodged, from April 6 to April 24. He appeared for social sciences, science and technology, Hindi, Indian culture and heritage and business studies exams in Hindi. In total, he secured 267 marks out of the total 500.

Earlier, Chautala’s son and leader of opposition in Haryana Assembly, Abhay Singh, had told The Indian Express on May 16 that his father had passed NIOS’s class XII exam with A Grade (first division). But the NIOS had later clarified that Chautala had appeared for class X and not XII exams. Charged with corruption in the recruitment of 3,206 junior basic trained teachers in Haryana in 2000, Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others were convicted by a trial court in 2013. The conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2015.

