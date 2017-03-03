For mass media students, new lessons through filmmaking

MASS media students in the city are also trying their hand at filmmaking as part of their internal assessment projects. Besides theoretical classes on filmmaking, they are given practical assignments to make films. “We were asked to make short films for an assignment in the third semester. Having made it ourselves helped us to understand concepts for the final exams,” says Shikha Shah, a mass media student.

Mithibai student Ayush Redij directed a film, it was the first time, for his Understanding of Cinema assignment. His film ‘A last sip’, is a conversational film on friendship. The practical assignment helped him not only understand filmmaking but also taught him lessons on teamwork and leadership, said Ayush.

“We were put in groups of six to seven people to make the film and most of our team members were not our friends. While making the film we had many fights and arguments but we learnt how to deal with such issues…,” he says.

A group of students from Hinduja college is making a documentary on Mumbai’s history. Tracing the growth of the city from the Portuguese times, the students can be seen shooting in different forts and churches.

“For our contemporary issues assignment, we decided to make a film on the cultural history of Mumbai. It is mainly conversational with interviews from scholars and historians,” said Sagar Sharma, a student.

Working on a short film on Dalits, Shikha felt working on an assignment like this gave her a new sense of confidence that she had not had before. “At the beginning of the assignment we were very sceptical of the outcome. I had never thought that I could make a film. In that way, this assignment helped me step out of my comfort zone and try something new,” she said.

Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist who teaches BMM students at Khalsa College, said while more students wanted to make documentaries on the lives of marginalised communities, it was the teacher’s responsibility to ensure students empathised with the topic. “Professors and teachers often think that certain topics are exotic. But when someone is making a documentary on marginalised communities such as transgenders or sex workers, the teachers must guide the students to deal with the subjects like normal people,” said Iyer.