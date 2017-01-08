Five new IITs get directors

President Pranab Mukherjee. President Pranab Mukherjee.

President Pranab Mukherjee is learnt to have appointed directors for five new IITs of Tirupati, Bhilai-Durg, Palakkad, Goa and Dharwad. All the five directors have been appointed for a period of five years.

Sources said that C-DAC Director Rajat Moona has been made the head of IIT-Bhilai-Durg, K N Satyanarayan of IIT-Madras will head IIT-Tirupati and Sunil Kumar, also a professor at IIT-Madras, has been made the director of IIT-Palakkad. Pasumati Seshu of IIT-Bombay will head IIT-Dharwad and D K Misra has been made IIT-Goa director.

The government, however, could not find a suitable candidate to head IIT-Jammu and will readvertise the post again, said sources.