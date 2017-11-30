First round of central funds boost for five IITs and NIT

HEFA was set up to help institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs improve their performance in international rankings by financing their infrastructural expansion through a 10-year loan (Express archive photo) HEFA was set up to help institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs improve their performance in international rankings by financing their infrastructural expansion through a 10-year loan (Express archive photo)

The Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) on Wednesday sanctioned a batch of interest-free loans worth Rs 2,000 crore to six educational institutions, among these the IITs in Mumbai, Madras, Delhi, Kanpur and Kharagpur, besides NIT Suratkal.

HEFA was set up to help centrally-funded institutions like IITs, IIMs, NITs and central universities improve their performance in international rankings by financing their infrastructural expansion through a 10-year loan. On Wednesday, HEFA approved the first batch of loans.

Out of the Rs 2,066 crore sanctioned, about Rs 520 crore will go to IIT Bombay, Rs 200 crore to IIT Delhi, Rs 359 crore to IIT Kanpur, Rs 527 crore to IIT Kharagpur, Rs 302 crore to IIT Madras and Rs 90 crore to NIT Suratkal.

The institutions will pay the principal of the loan through internal accruals such as tuition fees and research earnings over 10 years.

The government, on the other and, will pay the interest accrued on the loans to HEFA through budgetary provisions.

IIT Bombay proposes to use the loan to build a research park, faculty housing and a boys’ hostel. IIT Delhi too will construct hostels for boys and girls and build a central research facility on its Sonepat campus. IIT Kanpur plans to set up a research complex and an engineering core lab, while IIT Kharagpur will set up centres of excellence.

IIT Madras has planned an electrical sciences block and an innovation centre and NIT Suratkal will use the loan money to buy equipment. HEFA is a non-banking financial company set up as a joint venture between the Union government and Canara Bank.

