First cut-off in Delhi University on June 20

DU has announced six cut-offs till now, the last being on July 18. Archives DU has announced six cut-offs till now, the last being on July 18. Archives

Delhi University (DU) will release its first cut-off for admissions to undergraduate (UG) programmes in 61 colleges on June 20, university officials announced on Saturday. Some changes have also been made in the admission procedure to make it more student-friendly. UG admissions have become completely online since last year.

Students will get three days to take admission, after which the next cut-off date will be released. The university has announced six cut-offs till now — the last being on July 18 — but has said more can be released depending on vacancies.

Students will get time until 12 pm on the next day of the admission deadline to make online payment.

“The fundamental principle behind the change was to be more accessible to larger number of people. We have overhauled and strengthened our hardware and software so that a large number of students can access it at the same time. Earlier, when a student applied, there was no way for him/her to know if the information has reached the server, and whether it’s the correct information,” said Maharaj K Pandit, head of the Standing Committee on Admissions.

“This year, the moment a candidate registers, there will be a pop up on the screen which will inform him/her that registration has been successfully completed. Simultaneously, an email confirming the same will be sent to their email address, as well as an SMS to their mobile number. Since 80-85 per cent of our students are from the CBSE board, we’re also trying a format where the marks of the student will automatically get updated once he/she types the roll number,” he added.

Pandit said there would be guidelines on the homepage in Hindi and English, and that colleges have also been suggested to establish computer kiosks to help prospective students. “Students have also been asked to provide their account details, to ensure that any refund is directed back to their account and not that of a cyber cafe manager — since many students ask them to pay and instead hand them cash. For the first time, in case of a switch in college, students would be expected to pay the difference in admission fee, and not the entire fee again,” said Pandit.

He added that all DU officers would have detailed data on an hourly basis. “In light of Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao, we have made a system that as long as a student from NCT fills the ‘female’ category on her form, and if they’ve applied for BA or BCom, they will automatically get registered for NCWEB (Non Collegiate Women’s Education Board) as well,” said Pandit.

Meanwhile, the university has undertaken a slew of measures to enrol more African students, including extension of deadline for online registration for foreign nationals. The Foreign Students’ Registry of DU has received over 300 applications from African nationals, the university said.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now