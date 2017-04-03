FIR against 5 JNU students for removing CCTV

JNUSU president Mohit Pandey removes the camera JNUSU president Mohit Pandey removes the camera

The JNU administration has registered an FIR against five students, including three office-bearers of the JNU Students’ Union, for removing a CCTV camera from the Brahmaputra Hostel. It had earlier lodged two FIRs against students for staging a blockade at the administrative block and illegally confining the vice-chancellor and other officials.

“On March 31, a complaint was received from JNU’s chief security officer. He alleged that when the administration was getting CCTV cameras installed at the hostel entrance, JNUSU president Mohit Pandey — along with other students — manhandled workers, threatened them and took away the camera. Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged at Vasant Kunj (north) police station,” said Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal.

JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said, “We had completed the entire wiring work for installation of CCTV cameras at Brahmaputra Hostel. But some students, led by the JNUSU president, removed everything and took it away. They also abused those who tried to stop them. Students cannot do this to government property.”

JNUSU general secretary Satarupa Chakraborty said the move to install CCTVs was “neither discussed in the IHA meeting nor passed by the hostel GBMs”.

Meanwhile, JNU has also moved the High Court seeking directions to restrain its students from staging any demonstration within 100 metres of the administrative block.

Man held for stalking JNU student

A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening for allegedly stalking a JNU student for a month. ACP Biswal said, “The accused, Shailesh Kumar, was held from outside a girls’ hostel in JNU.”

