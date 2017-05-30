Financial issues no dampener for Ahmedabad students

Leaving an example to emulate, students across Ahmedabad struggling against poor finances scored results above 95 percentile — a few even above 99. They have high hopes and big dreams.
Vinit Patel
Vinit, a resident of Vastral and student of Arpan High School, scored 99.65 percentile in his Class X examinations. His father drives an autorickshaw and mother stitches clothes . He said, “My parents are my biggest inspiration… they work very hard and looking at them I was driven to work hard as well.” He wants to pursue mathematics and aspires to become a software developer.
Zaib Saiyed
Zaib, a resident of Bapunagar and student of F D High School for Girls, secured 98.52 percentile. Her father runs a puncture repair shop. Zaib wants to pursue mathematics and aspires to become an IAS officer. “I am the eldest among four sisters and I will ensure that they study as well,” she said.
