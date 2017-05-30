Financial issues no dampener for Ahmedabad students

Students have high hopes and big dreams. Students have high hopes and big dreams.

Leaving an example to emulate, students across Ahmedabad struggling against poor finances scored results above 95 percentile — a few even above 99. They have high hopes and big dreams.

Vinit Patel

Vinit, a resident of Vastral and student of Arpan High School, scored 99.65 percentile in his Class X examinations. His father drives an autorickshaw and mother stitches clothes . He said, “My parents are my biggest inspiration… they work very hard and looking at them I was driven to work hard as well.” He wants to pursue mathematics and aspires to become a software developer.

Zaib Saiyed

Zaib, a resident of Bapunagar and student of F D High School for Girls, secured 98.52 percentile. Her father runs a puncture repair shop. Zaib wants to pursue mathematics and aspires to become an IAS officer. “I am the eldest among four sisters and I will ensure that they study as well,” she said.

