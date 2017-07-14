Final year assessment: MU students take to satire to protest delay in results

The lyrics question the V-C’s decision to switch to onscreen assessment at the last minute, despite dissent from various quarters. The lyrics question the V-C’s decision to switch to onscreen assessment at the last minute, despite dissent from various quarters.

“MR VICE-CHANCELLOR, Don’t you trust yourself?” This tune has caught up among final year students of the University of Mumbai who are awaiting results.

With the university delaying the results by over 60 days, a handful of students have taken to satire to make their point.

A video and song released by students affiliated to the Ambedkarite Students Association (ASA) of the university has gained much popularity. Within an hour of uploading the video on YouTube, it had received over 200 views, according to Sachin Manwadkar, a student associated with the ASA.

“The university delaying our results has affected many students, especially those seeking admissions in other states or even abroad. Thousands of students will have to drop a year because the university has failed us… We wanted to express this to the administration more effectively through a song,” said Manwadkar.

The lyrics question the V-C’s decision to switch to onscreen assessment at the last minute, despite dissent from various quarters. Through the song, the students have said while they had put so much faith in the V-C, he had let them down.

“You didn’t listen to teachers. You make us go round and round for admissions. You take us on a spin by delaying our results. You have let us down,” says the song.

While V-C Sanjay Deshmukh did not respond to calls and messages for a comment, Registrar M A Khan said the assessment process had picked up pace following the intervention of the governor.

“I apologise to students who are facing difficulties because of a decision of the university but the onscreen process is an incremental step, which will streamline the assessment of answersheets. It is a process to bring confidence in the university and the examination system,” said Khan.

