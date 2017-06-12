Few undergraduate professional courses at undergraduate level

Students enquiring about their admission at DAV College in sector 10 Chandigarh on Friday, June 09 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Students enquiring about their admission at DAV College in sector 10 Chandigarh on Friday, June 09 2017. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

COLLEGES ACROSS the city have a few undergraduate professional courses to offer at undergraduate level. The most popular are business administration, communication and computer applications, as well as food technology and fashion designing.

“I have always had a passion for theatre and this is the reason why my first preference is MCM DAV College for Women for a bachelor degree in arts. Any other course would also be fine, provided I’m able to manage time well and channel my energy towards dramatics,” says Vanshika, who recently completed her schooling from KB DAV scoring 75 per centmarks in the Class XII.

But Vanishka will have to remain content with a single paper of Fine Arts in the bachelor course. There is no college that runs a dedicated undergraduate theatre course.

“There is a high demand for traditional courses which are available in the city. Obviously it would benefit the students if they will have options to go for professional courses like journalism or a similar course,” said Dr B P Yadav, principal, Government College (Co-Educational), Sector 46.

The professional bachelor’s courses that are available in the city are restricted to private colleges.Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanantan Dutta College, Sector 32, runs four different degree courses — Food Processing & Preservation Fashion Technology & Apparel Design, Hardware and Networking and Agri Business & Agrarian Entrepreneurship — in the bachelors of vocational courses.

DAV College in Sector 10 also runs Bachelors in Vocational Degrees in Medical Lab Technology and Food Science and Technology. The other non-traditional courses introduced in some of the colleges are being taught as elective subjects.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App