Few choose IHM Ahmedabad, says principal

IHMA principal Dr J K Mangaraj IHMA principal Dr J K Mangaraj

DESPITE THE state government’s thrust on tourism and hotel industry in Gujarat, the Institute of Hotel Management Ahmedabad (IHMA) Principal Dr J K Mangaraj on Friday expressed his concerns over non-preference of the Ahmebadad centre among Gujarat’s youth from across 21 hotel management institutes run centrally in the country and called for a “need to change in the mindset and attitude”.

“In IHM Ahmedabad, population from Gujarat is only 5 to 7 per cent and if you go and see it in Mumbai it is around 9 to 10 per cent while in Goa is around 7 per cent. These students who take the joint entrance examination, they do not want to put IHM Ahmedabad. They want to put Goa or Mumbai or Delhi as their preference (during admission),” said K Mangaraj, who was speaking on “human resources for heritage hospitality sector” during “heritage tourism in Gujarat — the path to socio-economic development’ organised by FICCI FLO in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Even for industry exposure, Mangaraj stated, students’ preference was not Ahmedabad. “Even in the industry exposure they want to train or work in, they do not want Ahmedabad as a centre. Though there are hotels like Hyatt and others, they want to work in a similar hotel but in a different location. So, the main thing which is challenging is the mindset and attitude,” he said.

Speaking with The Indian Express, he elaborated, “Since we have not participated in any of the ranking for the last two years, it is difficult to place IHMA on a rank. People (students) who have high ranking (in joint entrance examination) prefer to go to any other IHM in the country. They tend to go to metros and not small cities like Ahmedabad.”

Another challenge, he said, was the unwillingness of the younger generation towards physical work and a job in heritage property is not preferred by hotel management students. “The attrition rate is very high in heritage hotels because of physical work,” he said. The event also saw presentations on Ahmedabad’s heritage validating the city’s heritage status by UNESCO.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App