Fee Regulatory Authority limits fee hike in private medical colleges within 10 per cent

As per a Supreme Court ruling, the deemed medical colleges can form their individual committees to decide their fee structure. (Representational Image) As per a Supreme Court ruling, the deemed medical colleges can form their individual committees to decide their fee structure. (Representational Image)

AT A time when medical aspirants have complained of arbitrary capitation fee charged by private medical colleges, the state Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) has attempted to control the hike this year. The FRA, which released the approved fee structure of the MBBS course offered by several private medical colleges in the state for the academic years 2016-17 and 2017-18, has attempted to limit the fee hike within 10 percent.

For example, the KJ Somaiya Medical College, in Sion has been allowed a fee hike of 6.3 percent for the academic year 2016-17. While in 2015-16, the college could charge Rs 8 lakh annually for its MBBS course, the fee had been hiked by Rs 50,000 for the academic year 2016-17. For the academic year 2017-18, the FRA has allowed a hike of 8.8 percent, which means those seeking admission this year will have to pay an annual fee of Rs 9.25 lakh.

The MIMER Medical College in Talegaon has been granted the highest hike of 20 percent over its last approved fee structure. In 2015-16, the fee for an MBBS course was Rs 5 lakh, which has been hiked to Rs 6 lakh for those admitted last year. A subsequent hike of Rs 50,000 has been granted for the next academic year (2017-18).

The fee structure of Terna Medical College in Nerul has been hiked by around 8 percent for both the academic years. Those admitted last year will have to pay Rs 5 lakh. For those admitted this year, the fee is Rs 5.4 lakh.

“The fee structure was decided after considering the balance sheets of the colleges and charting out their expenses. There was no conscious effort to keep the hike under a particular percent. We granted only as much hike as we deemed necessary,” said Ravindra Dahad, a member of the FRA.

Even as the fee structure of private colleges is kept under control, it was the deemed colleges that charged exorbitant fee, said Mahendra Choudhuri, the parent of a medical aspirant. The fee structure of deemed colleges, however, is not governed by the FRA.

As per a Supreme Court ruling, the deemed medical colleges can form their individual committees to decide their fee structure.

According to the parents of medical students and aspirants, the deemed colleges charge anywhere between Rs10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. For example, the DY Patil Medical College in Navi Mumbai charged Rs16.5 lakh last year.

“As of today, there is no rule or regulation that allows the state or any other body to regulate the fee of the deemed medical colleges. For 25 years, parents have complained of arbitrary fee hikes in deemed colleges, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Pravin Shinghare, Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now