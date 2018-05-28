Fee of affiliated colleges of Panjab University to be increased by five per cent

On May 6, in the earlier Senate meeting, an overall fee hike of 10 per cent was approved at the university for new entrants to traditional and self-financing courses in 2018-19 while it stuck to a 5 per cent increase for ongoing students. On May 6, in the earlier Senate meeting, an overall fee hike of 10 per cent was approved at the university for new entrants to traditional and self-financing courses in 2018-19 while it stuck to a 5 per cent increase for ongoing students.

THE FEE of all the affiliated colleges of Panjab University will be increased by 5 per cent in the new session. The Senate, after deliberating on the issue of rationalisation and revision of fee structure, examination fee and all other charges, resolved to an overall fee hike for affiliated colleges to the university in Chandigarh and Punjab. However, there shall be no increase in late fee admission charges.

Prof Jagat Bhushan, director, Dr H S Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, was elected as a member of the Dental Council of India by a simple majority vote.

Dr Devinder Dhawan was also given an extension of a year to the post of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, PU, for a year.

The Senate also approved the appointment of Prof Shankar Ji Jha from the Department of Sanskrit as the Dean of University Instruction for one year.

The House unanimously approved the extension of Prof Emanual Nahar as the Dean of Student Welfare (Men) and Prof Neena Caplash as DSW (Women) for one year with effect from June 1, 2018.

The appointment of Prof Ranjan Kumar of the department of physics as Associate DSW for a period of one year with effect from June 1 was also approved.

