Fee Hike protest: Parents lock gates, school says closed ‘indefinitely’

THERE WERE dramatic scenes at the DIPS Public School, Jalandhar, around 7:30 am Monday when some parents reached the school and allegedly locked the main gate, forcing the buses carrying schoolchildren to return. The parents were protesting against the recent fee hike.

The school authorities responded by lodging a complaint against the protesters, adding that the school would be closed for an “indefinite period.”

The police were informed. The parents allegedly did not allow anyone, including staff and the school principal, to enter the school. The parents alleged that the school authorities had been increasing the fee without giving any valid reason. They said their repeated requests to the school authorities fell on deaf ears. They also warned that they would not allow classes to be held until the fee hike was rolled back.

Managing director Tarvinder Singh of DIPS school alleged that the “self-styled” president of Punjab Parents Association, Kamaldeep Singh, was “instigating” the parents and resorting to “highhandedness.” “We have told the parents to withdraw their children if they cannot pay the fee as per the norms.” He added that a criminal complaint was lodged against the protesters.

‘DEOs will be primary authority to implement Fee Regulation Act’

Commissioner (Jalandhar Division) Raj Kamal Chaudhary said that District Education Officers (Secondary & Elementary) would be the primary enquiring authority for any complaint pertaining to fee hike, excessive admission fees, monopolisation of textbook sales and so on. While addressing a meeting with DEOs of Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot here Monday, Chaudhary said it was decided that the DEO concerned would receive complaints from parents/guardians and proceed to carry out a preliminary enquiry into allegations made. He further said that if after due enquiry concerned DEO is of the opinion that the matter needs to be referred to the regulatory body than the complaint along with DEO remarks would be sent to the circle education officer (CEO). The CEO would consolidate all such complaints and would put before the regulatory committee constituted at divisional level for further action.

He also directed DEOs to seek information regarding fees and other charges from the schools and to send it to the regulatory body in ten days. He also said that DEOs would ensure that only prescribed books by regulatory boards/bodies should be sold at normal rates. If any schools or institutions would be found to put pressure parents to buy books from particular publisher the DEO of the district concerned would immediately take action to stop the practice. He also directed the CEO to appoint two eminent educationists in the regulatory body.

Parents’ group chief demands security

In a written application to the police commissioner, Jalandhar, Kamaldeep Singh demanded security for himself. He said he had raised objections against all private schools taking hefty fee. “I am getting threats,” he claimed. He added that if the parents call him to discuss the issue, the school managements were making complaints against him to “harass” him.

‘Lighten school bags’

Jalandhar additional deputy commissioner Gurmeet Singh Monday instructed all CBSE schools to implement the latest directions of CBSE under which the students will take home only those books which would be necessary for the homework given to them and remaining books will be kept in schools only after reading in the classes.

