Fee hike at Fazilka college: Students protest, refuse to pay examination fee

Students protest against fee hike in MR College, Fazilka, Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh

WITH THE future of almost 2,000 students from backward border villages at stake, girl students have taken the lead in the protest against fee hike at MR Government College, Fazilka. This is the only government college in border district Fazilka and students here mostly belong to farmers and labourers’ families. Of the 3,000 total students here, nearly 2,000 have refused to pay the hiked fees.

With more than half the students at the college being girls, they are leading the protest against Panjab University, Chandigarh’s decision to hike examination fees by 30 per cent and have refused to pay the revised fee. The girls are seeking exemption from this new rule for their college, arguing that it is the only one in the border district where students from poor families can afford studies.

Meanwhile, the officiating principal of the college, Tribhuvan Kumar, said the administrative situation was getting worse. “Of the 34 sanctioned posts here, 31 are lying vacant, including that of the principal. There are only three regular faculty members for 3,000 students,” he said. Some 20 other teachers hired on an ad hoc basis are paid salaries from PTA Fund (Parents Teachers Association Fund) which too is collected from students (Rs 2,000/annum).

The students have now refused to pay Rs 2,500 as exam fee. “It is with great difficulty that my father is paying my college fee and now the exam fee has been hiked from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500. I cannot ask my father to pay this,” said Monika, daughter of a vegetable vendor. “We walk 3 kilometres daily to come to college from the bus stand and then back home. Rs 1,000 might not be a big amount for rich students but PU is forgetting that this border belt is not home to rich students. It is a big thing that our parents agree to send us to college. We might be told to leave studies if we tell our parents to arrange for Rs 1,000 more,” said Shweta, daughter of a farmer.

“Even salaries of ad hoc teachers are being paid by us,” said Jyoti, another student.

From burning the effigy of the vice chancellor, holding protest march at the DC office to taking out a candle-light march, girls are going all out, demanding a rollback of the fee hike for their college. Rajinder Singh, president of Punjab Students Union, said, “It is only children of farmers, agricultural labourers and other wagers who take admission at this college. Of the 3,000 students, nearly 2,000 have refused to pay fee. Majority of them are girls. And then, the government says they are promoting girls’ education.”

Harpreet Dua, a PU senate member, said, “The case of this Fazilka college is unique as it is a few kilometres from the Indo-Pak border. Although we opposed the exam fee hike during the syndicate meeting, it was passed. In the wake of farmer suicides and demonetisation which has hit farmers hard, this hike is completely unfair and unjustified.”

“A team of officials from PU visited us and we have explained everything to them. Why should we hide that students cannot afford fees and have refused to pay. The college has done nothing wrong. We are following PU orders,” said the officiating principal.