Fee hike: 2,500 schools may face action over fee deadline

OVER 2,500 self-financed schools across the state are likely to face action for failing to file affidavits or applications regarding their fee structure to the Fee Regulatory Committees (FRCs) under the Gujarat Self Financed Schools (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017. The last date for submissions expired on May 24. As per the updated records, as many as 9,365 schools have submitted affidavits to the FRCs, claiming that their fee structure was within the limits stipulated in the new Act, while around 500 applied for charging students beyond the limits.

The newly enacted fee regulation Act puts an annual fee cap of Rs 15,000 on primary schools, Rs 25,000 on secondary and higher secondary schools (general stream) and Rs 27,000 on secondary and higher secondary schools (science stream).

Education principal secretary Sunaina Tomar on Thursday said, “The fee regulatory committees can take suo moto action against schools that have failed to apply within the deadline.”

Cases of another 1,500-odd self-financed schools are pending as these schools have moved the Gujarat High Court against the fee Act.

As per the rules, if any school charges students within the limits, it will have to file an affidavit on the same before the concerned FRC. Those schools charging or seeking to charge beyond the stipulated limits will have submit applications with supporting documents before the FRCs.

Hiramani School, Lakshman Vidyapith (in Ahmedabad), four branches of Bright School, BAPS Swami Vidyamandir (in Vadodara), Podar International School (both Vadodara and Surat), S B Jain International School, Gyanganga School, International School (in Surat), L G Hariya High School and A K Joshi Bhawan (in Jamnagar) are among popular schools which have applied for permission to hike their fees.

The exact number of applications and affidavits filed with the FRCs and also the schools making such submissions will be reveals after a scrutiny. According to education officials, several schools have filed joint applications, claiming that they run from same campus.

RTE Admissions now till May 30

Owing to complaints and errors in allotting schools under the Right to Education Act’s 25 per cent reservation rule, the Gujarat education department on Thursday extended the admission deadline from May 25 to May 30. Amid complaints and errors, against final school allotment to over 62,500 applicants, only 43,492 admissions were confirmed till May 25 across the state.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now