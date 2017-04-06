FDDI granted status of national importance, more institutes to be opened

Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the high cost of admission by pointing out that students passing out from this institution have been placed in “very good” jobs. Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the high cost of admission by pointing out that students passing out from this institution have been placed in “very good” jobs.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has been granted the status as an Institute of National Importance (INI). This move not only serves as a relief to many of the students studying at the institute, but also brings it at par with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

According to TOI, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the bill granting the status which is bestowed on institutes which play an important role in developing highly skilled personnel. UP Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that five new FDDIs coming up in addition to the seven that already exist.

“The course is self financed, capital expenditure is not recovered from the students. Since job opportunity is there, cost has not deterred students to come and join,” said the commerce minister. She defended the high cost of admission by pointing out that students passing out from this institution have been placed in “very good” jobs and that it has a very high recruitment rate.

Sitharaman said that these institutions provide trained manpower, impart modern skills and provide updated technology to cater to a global market. She added the need to provide equal opportunities and representation in these institutes to women and people of the SC, ST and OBC categories, saying that the rules of reservation will be followed.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill 2017 was introduced by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 14 in the Lok Sabha. The legislation aimed to facilitate and promote teaching, training and research in all disciplines relating to design and development of footwear and leather products.

