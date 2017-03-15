FDDI Bill to upgrade footwear design institute introduced in Lok Sabha

The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill 2017 was introduced on March 14 by Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The aim of the proposed legislation is to facilitate and promote teaching, training and research in all disciplines relating to design and development of footwear and leather products. Moreover, it will declare FDDI an institution of national importance.

Being a highly labour intensive industry, the requirement for trained human resources for leather and footwear sector is immense. India is the third biggest market of footwear and a prominent exporter of the footwear and leather goods.

“The global footwear market is expected to reach $220.2 billion by 2020 from the current level of $198.7 billion. The opportunity cost of not investing in human resources required for this sector in India at this juncture would result in increased imports, thereby impacting the domestic and exports sector of footwear and leather products,” Sitharaman said on the objects and reasons of the bill.

The bill proposes that FDDI shall be established as a body corporate. The existing institute is centrally-funded for meeting its capital expenditure. If the Bill is passed, the institute shall consist of a governing council having a chairperson who shall be an eminent academician, scientist or industrialist from the leather sector, to be nominated by the central government.

The central government shall have the power to remove the chairperson or other members or reconstitute the governing council, if it considers it appropriate to do so. To enable the institute to discharge its functions efficiently, the central government may, after appropriation made by Parliament by law in this behalf, pay to the institute in each financial year sums of money in a manner it deems fit.

The institute shall nurture and promote quality and excellence in education and research in the areas of footwear and leather products design and development and allied fields. It will develop and conduct courses leading to graduate and post graduate degrees, doctoral and post-doctoral courses and research in the areas of footwear and leather products design and development and allied fields thereof.

The institute will undertake research, survey and studies and application thereof, for improved quality and design, testing and international marketing. The institute will conduct skill development programmes and provide technical assistance to artisans, craftsmen, manufacturers, designers and exporters.

It will also develop an international centre for creation and transmission of information, with a focus on educational, professional and industrial commitments.

The Footwear Design and Development Institute was established in 1986 with the objective of providing skilled human resource to the leather sector.

