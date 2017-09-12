Fate of 70,000 Mumbai University students still unclear

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

AT LEAST 70,000 students of the University of Mumbai still face uncertainty, even as the varsity has reached the fag end of the declaration of results. Answer sheets of 57,099 students are yet to be corrected, while those of around 28,498 students cannot be traced in the system, revealed varsity officials at the first press conference by the university ever since the results mess surfaced in July. “In some cases, the results of two or three subjects are pending per student. Taking this into account, around 70-75,000 students are yet to get their results,” said Arjun Ghatule, acting director, board of examinations and evaluation.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde said results would be declared “at the earliest”, but a deadline could not be set. The 57,099 answersheets yet to be assessed are of commerce students. Also, over 14,500 commerce students have the result of at least one subject withheld.

Students have reason to worry. Over a month since BSc results were declared, around 1,450 students still find their results on hold. “We are working to solve every case. Among the results which are on hold, some answersheets are either untraceable on the system or have not been scanned. We are physically locating such papers and evaluating them,” said Ghatule. “We are releasing the results of at least 200 such cases everyday,” he said.

In case of engineering students, the varsity manually evaluated over 26,500 answersheets. “This was done on war footing as there was an urgency to declare the results,” said acting pro V-C Dhiren Patel. The errors creeping in the results has led to a huge number of applications for revaluation — 22,275. Meanwhile, the varsity is considering adding seats in post-graduation courses for the benefit of students whose results have been delayed. The last date for admission to PG courses is September 15.

