Fake education board exposed in Uttar Pradesh

Three websites Three websites http://www.upsosb.ac.in http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in have been found to be fake

A fake education board, which operated in several states and allegedly duped hundreds of students, was busted following the arrest of seven persons by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, an official claimed today. In UP alone, 62 educational institutes were affiliated with this board while three websites – http://www.upsosb.ac.in, http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in – were also found to be fake, a spokesperson of the STF said.

“Complaints were received about a fake education board by the name of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Mukt Vidyalaya Parishad. Three websites http://www.upsosb.ac.in, http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in have been found to be fake. It also came to light that the fake board was being operated from Faridinagar in Lucknow,” the spokesperson said.

According to the STF, it came to light that the fake board had opened study centres in Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Delhi.

During interrogation of the accused, it came to light that the operator of the board Rajman Gaur had opened a micro-finance company as well through which he allegedly used to deceive a large number of people, the official said. A case has been registered and investigations are on, the STF spokesperson said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App