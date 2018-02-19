  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Fake education board exposed in Uttar Pradesh

According to the STF, it came to light that the fake board had opened study centres in Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Delhi.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published: February 19, 2018 11:32 am
up board, yogi adityanath Three websites http://www.upsosb.ac.in, http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in have been found to be fake
Related News

A fake education board, which operated in several states and allegedly duped hundreds of students, was busted following the arrest of seven persons by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, an official claimed today. In UP alone, 62 educational institutes were affiliated with this board while three websites – http://www.upsosb.ac.in, http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in – were also found to be fake, a spokesperson of the STF said.

“Complaints were received about a fake education board by the name of Uttar Pradesh Rajya Mukt Vidyalaya Parishad. Three websites http://www.upsosb.ac.in, http://www.upsos.co.in and http://www.upsos.in have been found to be fake. It also came to light that the fake board was being operated from Faridinagar in Lucknow,” the spokesperson said.

According to the STF, it came to light that the fake board had opened study centres in Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka and Delhi.

During interrogation of the accused, it came to light that the operator of the board Rajman Gaur had opened a micro-finance company as well through which he allegedly used to deceive a large number of people, the official said. A case has been registered and investigations are on, the STF spokesperson said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 19, 2018 at 11:38 am
    you are true ? than call ? cheep kyun rahi hai ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Feb 19: Latest News