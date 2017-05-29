Fadnavis hints at revision of teaching syllabus every five years

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday hinted that his government would take up the much-needed reform of period revision of the teaching syllabus in schools and colleges. “Just as a city’s development plan is normally revised after 10 years, teaching syllabus should be revised after every five years,” Fadnavis said while addressing students in his weekly televised programme, Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy. He said that such revision was necessary to bring the syllabus in sync with the industry’s requirements.

“There is a dire need to ensure that university teaching syllabuses are in tune with the requirements of the industry. Once this is done, syllabuses across schools, junior and degree colleges can be accordingly revised,” he said.

While claiming that the amendments introduced by his government in the Universities Act would facilitate such revisions, Fadnavis also batted for providing more autonomy to educational institutions.

During his interaction with students, Fadnavis also spoke about amendments introduced to various laws governing the education sector and the availability of employment options for new entrants in the labour market. he also made a case for mainstreaming aptitude tests to guide youths in choosing the “right career option”.

He also projected his government’s efforts to promote sportsmen and sports education. “Maharashtra has made it compulsory for schools to have a playground,” he said, adding that the government has been providing jobs on priority to sports performers at the state, national, and international levels.

Fadnavis also praised his government for promoting the highest number of apprentices trained in the country. “So far, at least eight lakh students have undergone training under the apprenticeship initiative,” he said.

