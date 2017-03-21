Facing cash crunch, Panjab University Syndicate pins hopes on Captain Amarinder

Panjab University. File Panjab University. File

The cash-strapped Panjab University is pinning all hopes on the new Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh.

The PU Syndicate, in its meeting on Monday, decided that vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover should meet Capt Amarinder Singh and seek financial help.

The PU, reeling under financial crisis, is finding it difficult to even pay salaries to its employees and teachers. The university will now seek an increase in the grant from the Punjab government.

There are 191 colleges in Punjab affiliated to PU. The university has increased the tuition and examination fee, making it hard for the students in the rural cities of Punjab to pay. Recently, students from Abohar and Fazilka protested about the same.

The Syndicate members have also asked Grover to meet the Minister of State (MOS) for Higher Education Aruna Chaudhary to apprise her about the financial crisis in the Panjab University.

In another decision, the Syndicate members constituted a six-member committee to nominate the new members of PUCASH. The members in the committee are Pam Rajput, Navdeep Goyal, Rabindernath Sharma, Gurdeep Sharma, a member each from Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) and Panjab University Staff Association (PUSA).

The two-year term of PUCASH committee ends in July and the new members will hold the office from August 1 2017 to July 31, 2019.

Other agenda of the meeting was revision of rents for halls, auditoriums, lawns and other venues. The decision to revise and take prior permission to hold events in PU open areas was deferred by the Syndicate members.

The Dean of University Instruction (DUI) will head the committee and appoint the members to look into the revision of rents rates of auditoriums.

The syndicate also debarred former faculty member V K Chopra under the allegation of misconduct with a senior official of the university.

