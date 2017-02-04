Exorbitant fee hike by pvt schools: Gujarat govt to set up regulatory body

The state government has been receiving a lot of flak for its “failure” to check fee hike by private schools, despite passing a notification in 2012 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act The state government has been receiving a lot of flak for its “failure” to check fee hike by private schools, despite passing a notification in 2012 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act

IN A major decision, the Gujarat government on Friday decided to constitute a “fee regulatory committee” to keep a check on fee hike by private primary and secondary schools in the state.

The move comes in response to several complaints received by parents against “ambiguous” and “unjustified” fee hike, almost every year by self-financed schools. Also, after failure of the state government in controlling exorbitant fee hike, parents and their associations had approached the Gujarat High Court in the recent past.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasma, MoS for Primary and Secondary Education Nanubhai Vanani and senior officials of the department, besides nearly 70 representatives of parents associations from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara and Jamnagar. The meeting was held at Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT) in Gandhinagar.

“The nod for the fee regulatory committee for primary and secondary self-financed schools has been given. It will be tabled in the Budget session of the state Assembly. Finer details of its members, area of operations and its reach will be materialsed soon,” said a senior education department official.

The state government has been receiving a lot of flak for its “failure” to check fee hike by private schools, despite passing a notification in 2012 under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, whereby private schools could only increase 10 per cent fee annually. Also, in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, several protests have been reported in last few years by parents over exorbitant fee hike in the name of development fund and other sub-heads. At times, these protests have also gone violent and the local administration had to resort to police help to control the situation.