Maharashtra HSC paper leak: Guilty exam centres to be blacklisted, says Tawde

Tawde said that government has taken serious note of such leaks and tough deterrent action will be taken against those involved. Guilty examination centres will be blacklisted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 20, 2018 6:34 pm
The minister said that a meeting of experts would be convened before the end of the ongoing Budget session to finalise a plan to tackle it.
Talking about the frequent incidents of SSC and HSC examination paper leaks, Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council today that examination centres found guilty of leaking papers would be blacklisted and permanently barred from conducting exam. The matter was raised by the Congress’ Sanjay Dutt.
“The  government has taken serious note of such leaks and tough deterrent action will be taken against those
involved. Guilty examination centres will be blacklisted and permanently barred from the examination centre lists,” Tawde said.

Speaking about the leak of the class 10 history and political Science exam paper yesterday in Kalyan, Dutt said
according to an emerging evidence, the leak might have occurred due to a coaching class teacher in Ulhasnagar. He demanded a query adding that it indicated a racket in which school board employees might be involved.

“It indicates a racket in which board employees may be involved as this is not an isolated incident but one in a series of leaks. It began with the Chemistry paper on February 28, English paper on March 8 followed by Science paper on
March 16,” Dutt said.

He said this people are doubting the working of the education department and the board and added hat it was unjust to hardworking sincere students and their parents. Tawde said that a meeting of experts would be organised before the end of the ongoing Budget session in order to finalise a plan to tackle it.

— With inputs from PTI

