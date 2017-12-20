Ex-PU Students’ Council president Divyanshu Budhiraja now elected Haryana NSUI chief

Divyanshu Bhudhiraja at Chandigarh Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Divyanshu Bhudhiraja at Chandigarh Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 Tuesday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

FORMER PRESIDENT of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council Divyanshu Budhiraja on Tuesday won the poll battle for Haryana unit president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). A supporter of Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Budhiraja defeated his nearest rival Navdeep Dalal. Budhiraja secured 1,375 votes while Dalal got 302 votes. As many as 11 polling booths were set up at 11 places in Haryana where the polling took place on December 16, 17 and 18. The counting of votes took place in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

According to Budhiraja, he had joined the NSUI under the leadership of Deepender Hooda in 2013. Next year, he became president of Panjab University Campus Students’ Council. Currently, he is pursuing his MBA from ICL College of Ambala. A Panchkula resident, Budhiraja said, “I don’t belong to any political family. I joined the NSUI after being inspired by Deepender Hooda. He is my leader.”

Lubana national coordinator

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has appointed Manoj Lubana as a national coordinator for its Social Media Committee. Lubana will be part of the team comprising 14 members from different states of the country. A party spokesperson said that Lubana has been given the new responsibility in view of his recent contribution in the NSUI victory at Panjab University. Lubana has been at the forefront of student politics in the university, the spokesperson said. The order for his appointment has been issued by NSUI national president Fairoz Khan.

