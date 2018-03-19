Evaluation reforms, launch of MVoc course among proposals approved at SPPU senate meeting

The senate meeting was held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday. The senate meeting was held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday.

Reforms suggested in the examination and evaluation work, approval for new degrees, industry-participation and collaborations were among the topics on the agenda of the senate meeting held at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Saturday. A majority of the suggestions made by the senate members pertained to the examination department and evaluation. Vice-Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar, who headed the meeting, said there was a lot of scope for improvement. Many of the proposals tabled were accepted, he added.

The reluctance of teachers in participating in the centralised evaluation process, which led to the delay in declaration of results, was one of the issues pointed out by senate member Snehal Agnihotri. The proposal, demanding strict action against such teachers, was accepted. Two other proposals — formulation of common policy guidelines regarding holding examinations and evaluating first-year papers in all colleges, and making it mandatory for colleges to follow the masking process (hiding names of students during correction, to avoid bias) — were approved. A senate member proposed that a statue of social reformer Savitribai Phule, after whom the university is named, should be installed on the campus. The proposal was accepted.

One of the important proposals that received the senate nod was allowing all the affiliated colleges currently offering degrees in Bachelor of Vocation to offer a master’s degree in the same course. Proposals that suggested setting up a satellite campus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which houses many industries and factories, initiating joint collaborations with the latter was kept for consideration. More than a couple of senate members submitted proposals complaining about the quality of food served in the refectory and the condition of hostels. The members sought formation of a committee to conduct inspections and suggest changes, to which the V-C replied that a committee was already in place but changes were in the offing.

While one of the most important proposals on agenda was to set up a committee that would look into the possibility of allowing a fee hike for undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses at the university, V-C Karmalkar said, as per the new MU Act, a fee fixation committee was to be set up and it was being done within a fortnight.

