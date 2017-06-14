European Union to release 25 million euros for school education in India

The amount forms part of the final tranche of a total of 80 million euros that the EU has granted to support the educational schemes. The amount forms part of the final tranche of a total of 80 million euros that the EU has granted to support the educational schemes.

The European Union on Tuesday said it will release 25 million euros for India’s school education sector as part of its efforts to back schemes such as the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA). The amount forms part of the final tranche of a total of 80 million euros that the EU has granted to support the educational schemes.

"This brings to a conclusion the EU's sector support to school education in India, to which it has contributed over EUR 520 million (currently valued at Rs 3,700 crore) in grant funding," an official statement said.

At an event to mark the occasion, EU ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski recalled that the EU was the Indian government's first development partner in education through its participation in the 155 districts initially selected under District Primary Education Programme in 1994.

“As the number of children being enrolled in and completing primary school rose, we extended our support to the ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ for elementary education up to Grade VIII in 2002, and the RMSA for secondary education in 2012,” he said.

