Errors in textbooks: Complaints may be scrutinised by subjectwise expert panels

WITH TEACHERS pointing out errors in textbooks of several subjects in the Class X curriculum, such complaints are likely to be scrutinised before subject-wise expert committees for rectification. This year, the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (also known as Balbharati) — which designs textbooks for schools affiliated to the state board — had undertaken a task to make Class X textbooks more student-friendly for the academic session beginning April.

However, several teachers have pointed out grammatical, technical and conceptual errors in textbooks for science, political science and history.

Chandrashekhar Murumkar, chairperson of the expert committee for science textbooks, said: “The original syllabus is drafted and finalised in Marathi and thereafter translated to at least eight languages, including English and Urdu. During translation, some mistakes could have been made. These can be rectified easily.”

Complaints about errors will be tabled before the expert committee, which will decide on how to correct the mistakes, he added. A teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said that the glitches were not limited to grammar only.

“There are errors in scientific concepts and technical content as well,” she said. Murumkar said the content of the textbooks was “toned down” this year to make it more student-friendly. “The content was designed keeping in mind that it is for students, who have just graduated from Class IX, and may not understand complex concepts. With the textbooks, we have tried to develop scientific temper among students,” he added.

Sunil Magar, Director of Balbharati, said: “This happens every year. There is no problem. If people find errors, they can write to us. These complaints will be placed before the expert committee and rectified, if required. The process is simple and there is no deadline for the same.”

