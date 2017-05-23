Errors in cut-off info on official site, Pune college principals slam haste

The information published online on the website of the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune, has some shocking surprises in store for students during the forthcoming academic year. Uploaded a couple of days ago on http://www.dydepune.com, the admission booklet has details of the cut-off after first round of junior colleges. As per the information provided in the booklet online, many little-known junior colleges and high schools seemed to have trumped leading city colleges.

There seems to be serious errors in the cut-off marks posted online as the city colleges are denying the data, stating that they are erroneous.

Known for having the highest cut-off marks in the city, Deccan Gymkhana’s Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, which is considered to be the top most junior college for science stream, shows a cut-off of 87 marks in aided section with 100 seats and 85 marks for unaided section with 160 seats. As per the data, Rewachand Bhojwani Foundation’s Junior College of Arts, Science and Commerce posted its cut-off marks for admission at 480 marks out of 500 last year, making it the college with highest cut-off, above Fergusson College with 472 cut-off marks. If the list is anything to go by, then Fergusson College lags behind Pune Municipal Corporation-run Rajiv Gandhi E-learning Academy, Parvati, and the little-known Asian Junior College of Science, Dhayari, both of which posted a cut-off of 473 marks out of 500 in Round I of admissions.

However, city principals claim that there is some error in the data as the cut-off of the top colleges could not be as low as shown in the online booklet. “Our cut-off marks were 478 for aided section and 468 for unaided section. Having a cut-off as low as 87 out of 500 is impossible. There is some error in what they have projected,” said Teresa David, principal of Laxmanrao Apte Prashala. In fact, city principals pointed out that the double-digit marks are not even passing percentage and that’s why it appears like there is some error in the data uploaded online. Shivaji Nagar’s Modern College is considered to be amongst the top five colleges in the city for science stream. And yet its cut-off was posted at 48 marks out of 500. Its principal, Rajendra Zunjarrao, said there might be an error. “I don’t know what link has been posted online, but we have the data which we had submitted to the CAP committee. I know that the cut-off was at 92 percent,” he said.

Principals said publishing online links to cut-offs of last year with incorrect information will lead to more chaos rather than help students plan admissions as was the case intended. Deputy Director of Education, Pune, Dinkar Temkar, admitted that there was some error and requested students to wait till May 25 when booklets would be distributed in schools with correct and verified data. “I don’t know exactly what errors are there in online data. We will have to check if it is the final version or not. But the correct information has been posted in the admission booklet. Students should refer to that,” Temkar said.

