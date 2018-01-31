Errol D’Souza takes over as IIM-Ahmedabad’s director

Professor Errol D’Souza has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Professor Errol D’Souza has been appointed as the new director of the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

IIM Ahmedabad director: Professor Errol D’Souza has been appointed as the director of the Indian Institute of Management- Ahmedabad (IIM-A). An order issued by the department of personnel and training stated that he has been appointed to the post for five years. At present, he is the director in-charge and dean (faculty) at the institution. D’Souza was the IFCI chair professor in the department of economics, University of Mumbai before joining IIM-A in 2001. He also served as a visiting scholar at Columbia University, New York, and as a visiting senior fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore.

He has worked on academic committees of the UGC and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission and the Reserve Bank of India.

With a postgraduation in Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in his MA (Economics), he has obtained his PhD as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

